যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে দেড় মাস আটকা সৌন্দর্য, দেশে ফেরার আবেদন

‪#TshirtChallenge: My first attempt on #QuarantineTShirtChallenge. Though I have C-5 deformity (cervical vertebrae) coz of my dental studies, which doesn’t allow me to do over head & reverse form of exercises, makes my workout limited & challenging. However I challenged myself & here is my 1st attempt 💪🏼 it’s lot of fun. If yall decide to do, be safe!‬ #QuarantineTShirtChallenge